173 hotels register to serve as quarantine areas

In Notification No.238/TB-VPCP dated on July 12, 2019, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to provide the list of accommodation units which have resisted to become coronavirus isolation facilities with service charges to the ministries of Defense and Health.



On July 20, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism sent a dispatch to People's Committees of provinces and cities nationwide, suggesting localities to use tourist accommodations as isolated areas to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Around 173 hotels offering 11,733 rooms submit their registration to the ministry. These hotels are mainly in major tourist provinces and cities like Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Bac Ninh, Binh Duong, Binh Dinh, Binh Thuan, Can Tho, Da Nang, Dong Nai, Hanoi, Hai Duong, Hai Phong, Khanh Hoa, Kien Giang, Lam Dong, Nghe An, Ninh Thuan, Phu Yen, Quang Binh, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Quang Ninh, Thanh Hoa, HCMC, Thua Thien-Hue and Vinh Phuc.

These accommodation units have to meet the safety and isolation requirements by the local units for Disease Control and Prevention and the department of Health.

Vietnamese and foreign people can choose selected hotels for their mandatory two-week quarantine period and potential COVID-19 testing with service charges.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh