1km long swimming pool opens in Quy Nhon

Situating on top of the hovering sand dunes, the complex is designed by Baumschlager Eberle Architekten (BE) with the notion of ''living in a tropical forest'', following admirable numbers 1.5 km of total structural length. The hotel is built on the foundation of 4 un-leveled sand dunes and respects the topography, creating a masterpiece in harmony with nature.



The project which the second complex of FLC Grand Hotel Quy Nhon provides 1,500 rooms with a capacity of 3,500 guests covering on an area of around 10 hectares of open, garden sapces, and consists facilities such as children's play zone, water park, indoor and outdoor pools, restaurants, and multi-style bars.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony on November 28, Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairman of the Party Committee of Binh Dinh Province, Ho Quoc Dung hoped that the project will meet the demand for accommodation in the province and contribute to Binh Dinh's tourism development to reach the number of 8 million visitors by 2025.

Leaders of Central and provincial units and departments in the inauguration ceremony





By Tran Van – Translated by Kim Khanh