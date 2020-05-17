202 Vietnamese citizens from Spain return home

After arriving in the airport, all passengers had health checked and were sent to centralized isolation centers.



According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam, Vietnamese authorities, Vietnam's representative agencies in Europe including Spain, Germany, Switzerland, etc and Vietnam Airlines collaborated with local authorities to perform the repatriation flight.

After arriving in the airport, all passengers had health checked and were sent to centralized isolation centers or conducted self-isolation in hotels.These repatriate citizens were overseas students and employees with the difficult circumstances and the desire to return home. Among the passengers, there were 18 diplomatic passport holders and one passenger getting serious sick. After arriving at the airport, the passenger was immediately taken to hospital for treatment.The abovementioned citizens include children under 18 years old, the elderly, the sick, pregnant women, travelers or people transited from other countries being stranded, employees under visa and labor expiration, citizens on short-term business trips and overseas students after completing their education programs.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong