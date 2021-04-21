2021 National Tourism Year opens in Ninh Binh

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam highlighted tourism management units, travel businesses, localities and people that joined hands to recover tourism from Covid-19. In addition, Vietnam was named among the world's 10 fastest-growing tourism destinations and has received many prestigious international tourist awards.



He asked provinces and cities nationwide to coordinate with relevant departments and travel enterprises to strictly implement Covid-19 prevention measures, speed up domestic tourism, check tourism development policies, develop tourist products and make all necessary preparations for restarting international travel.

He also required the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism to cooperate with tourism associations to support tourist enterprises that have been hit hard by the outbreak, and strengthen cooperation activities for the sustainable tourism development.

The National Tourism Year 2021 is expected to promote historical and cultural values, natural resources and tourist products of Ninh Binh as well as contribute to the recovery of domestic tourism after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event also aims to strengthen the tourism development cooperation between Word Heritages provinces and cities in the country, attract tourism investments and raise the position and images of the country and Vietnamese people.

A wide range of hundreds of activities, such as Bai Dinh pagoda festival, Trang An festival, Hoa Lu festival, the Kinh Thien (Revering Heaven) Palace festival, Miss ASEAN pageant, Tam Coc – Trang An tourism week, a week of Cuc Phuong National Park, the National Marathon, exchange between World Heritage Sites, a conference on Hat Xam (Xam singing), trade and tourism fair and others will be respectively held during this year.

It’s a chance for Ninh Binh tourism to draw local and foreign visitors and promote its tourism development, contributing to the socio-cultural development of the province.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh