2nd phase of train ticket sale for Tet holidays starts on November 25

The company will provide 30,000 train tickets on peak days from February 3 to 10 (from the 22nd to 29th day of the 12th lunar month), and on February 15-21 (between the fourth and tenth day of the first lunar month).



Accordingly, the VNR will operate pairs of trains on the North-South route, including SE29/SE30 on February 2-10 (from the 21st day -29th day of the last lunar month) and February 15-22 (from the fourth day to eleventh day of the first lunar month); SE24 will depart from HCMC on February 3,5,7,9 and February 17, 19, 21; SE23 will start from Hanoi on February 1,3,5,7 and February 15,17,19,21.

Besides this, the firm will offer some pairs of trains on HCMC-Vinh roure, including SE15/SE16 on February 3-9 (from the 22nd day -28th day of the last lunar month) and February 15-21 ((between the fourth and tenth day of the first lunar month).

There are also 82,000 train tickets, including 27,000 tickets on routes of HCMC-Bien Hoa and Nha Trang-Hanoi from February 2-11 ( from the 21st day-30th day of the 12th lunar month), 55,000 tickets on routes of Hanoi-Nha Trang and Bien Hoa-HCMC on February 12-26 (from the 1st day-15th day of the first lunar month), said the VNR.

Train tickets can be purchased online at www.dsvn.vn, vietnamrailway.vn and vetau.com.vn, giare.vetau.vn or at the train stations nationwide. Customers can also buy the tickets through e-wallet service providers, including Momo, Vimo, ViettelPay or by phone, and over the hotlines 19001520; 0918520823 (Bien Hoa); 0258.3822113 (Nha Trang); 0236.3823.810 (Da Nang); 19000109 (Hanoi).





By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh