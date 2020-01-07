3,000 additional train tickets on Tet holidays provided

Accordingly, the Hanoi-HCMC route will see 418 sleeping berths and 1,200 seats on trains departed from January 13-February 3 while the same number of sleeping berths and seats will be added on HCMC-Hanoi route from January 15-February 5.



The total number of seats during the period will be 350,000 seats equivalent to 793 trains on North-South route.

Train fares can be purchased online at www.dsvn.vn, vietnamrailway.vn and vetau.com.vn, or at the train stations nationwide; or through e-wallet service providers, such as Momo, Viettelpay, VNpay, Vimo, Sendo.







By BICH QUYEN – Translated by Kim Khanh