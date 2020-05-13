340 Vietnamese citizens return home on first repatriation flight from Russia

All passengers on this flights were children under 18 years old, the sick, the elderly, overseas students without accommodation due to dormitories closure, employees with expiry of visa and labor contract.The repatriation flight was performed by functional forces of Vietnam, the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia and Vietnam Airlines.After landing at the Van Don International Airport, these passengers had health checked and were sent to centralized isolation centers under the regulations, the disinfection of aircraft and cabin was immediately implemented before re-exploitation.Positive cases for SARS-CoV-2 virus will be sent to medical facilities to ensure infection prevention into the community.Previously, Vietnam Airlines had performed flight VN63 to carry some repatriated passengers with Russian nationality home and transport medical equipment relief to support overseas Vietnamese community in Russia in the pandemic fight on May 12.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong