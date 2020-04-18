358 int’l tourists trapped in Vietnam due to pandemic desire to go home

These visitors said that they desired to come back home or travel to 43 countries and territories worldwide; however, due to such objective reasons as quarantine, suspension of airlines, border closure, etc, they can't leave Vietnam right now.However, the number of foreigners wanting to return home from Vietnam is incomplete because the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism has only received reports from 48 localities as of April 17. The agency has not received reports from 15 other localities. As this reason, the number is able to increase in the upcoming days.This data was sent to the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate these tourists' return to their home.Earlier, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism issued an official letter to request provincial Departments of Tourism, Departments of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Departments of Culture and Information, Departments of Sports and Tourism nationwide to review and make statistic of the number of foreign visitors at accommodation facilities to the administration before April 14.The agency also suggested the tourism accommodation establishments receiving foreign tourists trapped in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic to create favorable conditions to support the exemption and reduction of room price and food expenses for the above-said travelers until the Ministry of Transport arranges flights for them.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong