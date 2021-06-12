49 hotels activated as paid quarantine accommodation facilities in HCMC

Guests go into quarantine in Riverside hotel in District 1. (Photo: SGGP)

These designated hotels rated from one star to four stars located in districts of Tan Binh, 1,3,5,7,Cu Chi, Can Gio and Thu Duc City.



Hotels including Park Royal, Dong Do and Hoa De Nhat are requisitioned as quarantine facilities for crew members of airlines.

Three-star hotel, Riverside sited on Ton Duc Thang Street in District 1’s Ben Nghe Ward offers prices ranging from VND1.5-VND3 million (US$65.5- US$131) per room for each night, including three meals per day, drinks and excluding VAT by 10 percent and five percent of service fee.

Three-star hotel, A&EM; four-star hotels of A&EM Signature and Norfolk have the room charges, three meals per day and the various taxes from VND1.8 – VND6 million (US$78.7 – US$262) per room for each night.

Guests will pay 100 percent of the room cost and expenses of transportation, meals, Covid-19 testing. If they test positive for coronavirus they will be sent to Cu Chi field hospital for treatment, said General Manager of Riverside hotel, Vo Minh Trung.

The Department of Tourism of HCMC has announced the list of hotels that are used as paid quarantine facilities, including Holiday Inn, IBIS Saigon Airport, De Nhat, Northern, Silverland Grand, Novotel Sai Gon Centre and more.





List of paid quarantine accommodation facilities in HCMC

By Gia Han – Translated by Kim Khanh