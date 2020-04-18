50 Italian citizens trapped in Vietnam return home





Accordingly, these passengers trapped in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.The national flag carrier coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of Italy in Vietnam and other relevant authorities to perform this special flight. The medical equipment was sponsored by the Vietnamese Government and people.This is the first time that Vietnam Airlines exploited a direct flight to Italy by Airbus A350 during more than 12 hours with the total journey of nearly 10,000 kilometers.The crew members including six pilots, 14 flight attendants and two technical staffs with much seniority were equipped with full-body medical gears. All passengers were recommended to wear facial masks during the journey.Before boarding, they had their body temperature and health checked. The airplane will be disinfected after landing in Vietnam.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong