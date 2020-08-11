7 flights on Da Nang-Hanoi/HCMC routes to depart on August 12 to 14





Particularly, two flights connecting Da Nang City and the capital city of Hanoi are expected to depart at 9AM and at 4PM respectively meanwhile two flights on Da Nang- Ho Chi Minh City route will take off at 9AM and at 4PM respectively.According to the regulations, all passengers and crew members must comply with medical quarantine requirement.Previously, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines planned to perform three domestic flights carrying more than 700 stranded tourists in Da Nang City to return to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City on August 12, 23 and 14 respectively.Thus, there will be seven flights from Da Nang City to Hanoi and HCMC in the next three days.The People’s Committee of Da Nang City informed that among 1,695 stranded tourists in Da Nang, 961 people had come from the capital city of Hanoi and the rest ones were from Ho Chi Minh City.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong