ACV proposes lifting social distancing restrictions at domestic airports

According to the ACV, currently, the Covid-19 pandemic in Vietnam has been controlling well. Domestic flights have started to increase again and the social distancing guidelines for passengers on flights were removed from May 7.



Since the beginning of May, the number of flights has started to increase gradually and so far has reached 644 landings and takeoffs per day. Of which, there were up to 765 landings and takeoffs on May 10. According to the forecast, in May, the number of domestic flights will reach 60 percent compared to the time before the Covid-19 pandemic.



Amid the situation of increasing domestic flights, during peak hours, there was congestion at the entrances, check-in areas, and lounge areas. Therefore, the ACV proposed the CAAV to lift social distancing rules for passengers at domestic airports to synchronize with the social distancing regulations on the plane.



Airlines are responsible for notifying passengers to wear masks when entering the terminals to comply with the regulations of the Government. Currently, many passengers have not taken this regulation seriously.



At the same time, the ACV also proposed to simplify the contents of medical declaration for passengers traveling inland. Airlines and airline ticket agents must provide medical declarations for passengers prior to arrival at the airports.



The ACV will continue to implement measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Earlier, the prevention procedures at the airports ordered passengers to keep a distance of two meters from each other at the check-in areas until boarding.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Thuy Doan