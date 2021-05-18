ACV proposes US$52 mln to build T2 terminal in Dong Hoi Airport

Dong Hoi Airport



Currently, the passenger terminal in Dong Hoi Airport has its exploitation capacity of half million passengers a year while the number of customers through the airport reached 534,856 million and 539,908 million people in 2018 and 2019 respectively. In 2020, around 487,746 million passengers traveled through the airport despite the Covid-19 pandemic.





The project will have a total investment of VND1,200 billion (US$52 million) from ACV’s capital.According to the proposal, the T2 terminal will be built on an area of 1.136 hectares and 19.784 hectares for the parking lot in front of the terminal and other sub-projects.After coming to the exploitation, T2 terminal will serve three million passengers a year.The Airports Corporation of Vietnam said that the project at Dong Hoi Airport would be essential as the over-exploitation to the airport design affected the services quality, safety and security condition.However, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam asked the Airports Corporation of Vietnam to clarify some issues related to land usage, especially the proposal of land usage managed by the National Defense Ministry to build the technical infrastructure projects for the airport.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Huyen Huong