Additional 300 Vietnamese citizens from Canada come back home





This is the second flights to bring Vietnamese citizens home following the earlier one in April 30.The Vietnamese Embassy in Canada and Vietnam Airlines coordinated with authorities of the two countries to implement the flight.During the 20,000-kilometer journey, the flight strictly met the requirements of aviation safety and pandemic prevention.After landing in Vietnam, all passengers had health checked and conducted centralized isolation under the regulations.Nearly 30 crew members were equipped with full-body medical protective gears to minimize the risk of infection.In the departing flight, some Canadian citizens were sent home.Previously, the Vietnamese authorities and Vietnam Airlines had performed a special flight carrying 300 repatriated Vietnamese from Toronto on April 30.Accordingly, these passengers included children under 18 years old, the sick and some students without accommodation due to dormitories closure.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong