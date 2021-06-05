Air freight output rises 15 percent year on year

(Illustrative photo: SGGP)



Last month, around 1.35 million passengers travelled through domestic airlines, down 27.8 percent over the same period in 2020.

Meanwhile, the volume of air freight hit 570,000 tons, up 15 percent over the same period in 2020. Of which, 406,000 tons of cargo were carried via international flights, up 17.7 percent and the rest 164,000 tons were transported via domestic flights, up 8.6 percent compared to the same period of last year.

Airlines said that the structural transformation of some airplanes and new strategies for flight exploitation have been helping them increase freight volume, make up revenue loss caused by the sharp fall in the number of passengers.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong