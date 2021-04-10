Airfares to increase sharply on April 30, May 1

Particularly, flight ticket prices to popular tourist destinations such as Da Nang, Quy Nhon, Da Lat and Phu Quoc have highly surged.

As for Hanoi- Quy Nhon route, one-way air ticket prices in the mornings are from VND2.7 million (US$117) to VND3.2 million (US$139); meanwhile, the one-way flight tickets in the afternoons are priced lower, around VND2 million (US$87), being 2-10 times higher than the days before and after the holiday.To meet the travel demand of passengers, Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and Vietnam Air Services Company (Vasco) planned an increase of nearly 500,000 seats on their flights in six peak days from April 28 to May 3.Vietjet and Bamboo also increase flights by up to 12 percent-15 percent for the upcoming holiday.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong