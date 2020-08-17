Airlines change check-in counters at Noi Bai Airport





In recent days, passenger volume at the airport has decreased sharply due to the coronavirus outbreak, even dropping down 153 flights with the number of 16,700 passengers in a day.In order to adapt to the operation and new situation, the domestic flights excluding the Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi-Da Nang routes of Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, Pacific Airlines, Hai Au Aviation, Bamboo Airways will be changed their check-in counters from airport lobby E to A, B for the exploitation.Vietnam Airlines and VASCO will be installed the check-in counter B01- B08, B19-B25 at airport lobby B.The Noi Bai International Airport has sent the plan of temporary adjustment and details of the operation planning at T1 to the airlines, ground service units and updated information on flight information display screens.

By Bich Quyen–Translated by Huyen Huong