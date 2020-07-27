Airlines increase flights leaving from Da Nang

Particularly, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines decided to increase operating frequency of wide-body aircrafts Airbus A350, Boeing 787 to and from the Central City.Vietnam Airlines will support passengers who have already purchased tickets before July 25 for their journey before August 31 to change flight date until October 31.Passengers will pay the additional prices, taxes, fees if incurred.On the same day, low-cost carrier Vietjet Air announced increase of more 15 flights on Da Nang- Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City routes on July 26 to support passengers who wanted to change their journey.The carrier also pledges to assist their passengers who booked tickets to and from Da Nang City from July 26- 7 to August 31 and ones who have already purchased tickets or changed tickets before 1pm on July 26.Bamboo Airways decided to increase more four flights on Da Nang- Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City routes on July 26. The airline also issued a policy of supporting passengers to change and refund free tickets for flights to Da Nang from July 26.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong