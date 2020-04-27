  1. Travel

Airlines must refund passengers for cancelled flights due to COVID-19

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked local carriers to refund airfare to passengers whose flights have been canceled during the outbreak of Covid-19.

The CAAV has received many complaints from passengers that they have not got refunds for canceled flights yet.
Airlines have currently applied the regulation on keeping airfares for flights which have been postponed or cancelled. They have not been allowed to start selling tickets without permission and been required to limit the number of flights in accordance with the Prime Minister’s Directive No.16 on COVID-19 prevention and control.
The CAAV has asked the Air Transport Department to inspect strictly the sale of tickets and operation of carriers.

By BICH Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

