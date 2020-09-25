Airlines’ on-time performance reaches 96 percent in September

Bamboo Airways still led others in OTP with 97.8 percent from August 19 – September 18. Earlier, it was also honoured as the most punctual airline in 2019 and eight months of this year.



Pacific Airlines, previously known as Jetstar Pacific, and Vietnam Airlines achieved 97.3 percent and 96.8 percent, respectively. It was followed by Vietjet Air with 93.1 percent.



The CAAV pointed to delay and cancellation of flights to the late arrival of aircraft with 46 percent.