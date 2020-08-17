Airlines start selling Tet tickets from August 18

The carriers will offer more than 2 million tickets, starting on August 18 for air routes with high travel demand, including Hanoi-HCMC/Vinh/Can Tho/Phu Quoc, HCMC- Da Nang/Hai Phong/Thanh Hoa/Vinh/Dong Hoi/Hue/Pleiku/Quy Nhon/Buon Ma Thuot/Nha Trang/Phu Quoc.



Additionally, low-cost carrier Vietjet will offer 1.5 million tickets for all local routes to meet the people’s travel demand on Tet holidays.

The carriers encourage passengers to purchase tickets early, make the earlier planning of the journey and choose the right day to book flights that can actually help reduce the cost of tickets.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh