Airports asked to prevent community infections from repatriation flights





Accordingly, airports need to comply with regulations on ensuring exploitation safety of flights during the Covid-19 pandemic phase.Airports, serving international passenger flights and special flights carrying Vietnamese citizens from abroad namely Tan Son Nhat, Noi Bai, Can Tho, Da Nang, Cam Ranh, etc need to implement and maintain plans and procedures for cross-infection prevention and combat to the community in the process of receiving flights carrying Vietnamese citizens back to the country.Particularly, the staffs at the airports must regularly wear facial masks, wash their hands by antibacterial hand-gels, have their temperature checked, dis-infect the facilities, spray high-grade disinfectants at the gathering areas, offices, means of transportation, etc.The airlines must instruct passengers about the medical regulations on flying and adjust procedures of severing passengers in accordance with the pandemic situation.In the upcoming time, around 17 flights carrying Vietnam citizens from the Republic of Korea (RoK), Singapore, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Finland, Sweden, Canada, Angola, Kuwait, the United States, ect will land in Vietnam.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong