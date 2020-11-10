Airports in south central region closed on November 10 due to storm Etau

Accordingly, the CAAV will suspend the operation of all flights at Tuy Hoa airport in Phu Yen province from 5pm on November 9 to 4pm on November 10, at Cam Ranh airport in Khanh Hoa province from 0am – 4pm on November 10, at Buon Me Thuot airport in Dak Lak province from 7am – 4pm, at Lien Khuong airport in Lam Dong province from 6am – 4pm, and at Phu Cat airport in Quy Nhon province from 0am – 3pm on the day.

Necessary adjustments will be applied on Chu Lai airport in Quang Nam province, Da Nang International Airport, and Phu Bai airport in Thua Thien-Hue province, depending on the weather situation.

Therefore, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will cancel two flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Tuy Hoa, two flights between the city and Quy Nhon, and two others between Hanoi and Nha Trang. It will delay the departure time of flights from other airports to Tuy Hoa, Nha Trang, Buon Me Thuot, Da Lat, Quy Nhon and Chu Lai to after 4pm on November 10.

Pacific Airlines will postpone six flights between HCMC and Tuy Hoa and Da Lat.

Meanwhile, Vasco will keep a close watch on storm developments to have adjustments if necessary.

Vietnam Airlines Group advised passengers who have plans to go to/from airports in the localities forecast to be affected by the 12th storm to keep updated on the weather situation and the airlines’ information.