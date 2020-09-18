Airports suspended exploitation due to typhoon Noul





Particularly, Chu Lai airport temporarily stops exploiting all aircrafts from 4AM to 6PM on Friday meanwhile airplanes in Da Nang airport suspend their departure from 5AM to 8PM on the same day.Flights departing from Phu Bai airport are paused from 6AM to 9PM.The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam also required many airports of Da Nang, Phu Bai, Chu Lai, Dong Hoi, Vinh, Pleiku, Phu Cat, Tuy Hoa as well as the domestic airlines to take the initiative and urgent measures against the tropical storm.Aviation authorities of the Central, Northern, Southern regions and Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) are recommended to strengthen information watch officers to closely monitor and update timely the predicted path map and storm-hit position.Amid the current complicated weather condition, the Ministry of Transport directed maritime authorities to instruct all vessels in sea anchoring safe areas.The Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) is in charge of sending rescue ships at the predicted typhoon- prone zones.Currently, the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam is ready for post-natural disaster works to overcome the consequences following rain, flash flood and ensure smooth traffic.Additionally, the Vietnam Railway Administration in coordination with the Vietnam Railways Corporation directed the relevant units to strictly patrol and guard key projects, locations and low-lying areas.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong