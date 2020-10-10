Airway, railway, road interrupted due to torrential downpours, floods

Particularly, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Pacific Airlines cancelled 11 flights linking Ho Chi Minh City and Quang Binh, Ho Chi Minh City and Hue.Passengers who plan to travel to and from airports in the Mid-Central region, were recommend to regularly monitor and update the weather news and flight information of the two airlines.In recent days, the heavy rains along with rising floodwater have travelled most parts of the Central region, also badly affecting railway sector.Last night, the North- South railway running through Thua Thien- Hue Province and Hue City was interrupted due to a flooded section across Phong Thu Commune, Phong Dien District.Rising floodwater caused traffic separation on the road spreading from National Highway 1 to Thuong Lam Village in Hai Lam Commune.As floodwater resulted in serious damage in many roads, the provincial road management unit has proposed the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam to support VND16 billion (USS 689,811) to overcome the situation.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong