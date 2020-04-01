All passenger airlines to Vietnam suspend operation until April 15

However, the suspension is not applied for passengers on entry with diplomatic, official purposes or experts, business managers, high-skilled workers and other cases approved by the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.



The suspension aims to limit the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in Vietnam.



Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam announced that international airports of Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat had suspended receiving passengers on flights transporting Vietnamese overseas due to the overloaded isolation areas.



After that, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam also limited the domestic flights to prevent the spread of Covid-19 from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and other localities.



Particularly, from March 30 to the end of April 15, each carrier only operates one flight per day with air routes of Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi – Da Nang/Phu Quoc, Ho Chi Minh City – Da Nang/Phu Quoc.



The rest flights departing from and arriving to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City must be halted.









By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong