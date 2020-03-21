The mandatory is carried out under the direction of the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.The Ministry of Transport has just requested Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to notify passengers from countries all over the world entering Vietnam about the mandatory 14-day isolation.The isolation begins from March 21. Cases entering Vietnam for diplomatic or official purposes must complete isolation at diplomatic agencies or accommodation establishments under supervision of local authorities and health authorities.The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam must notify all international and domestic airlines about landing at Van Don, Can Tho and Phu Cat airport as well as other airports according to local authorities’ requirements due to overloading at isolated areas in Tan Son Nhat and Noi Bai international airports.Besides that, the carriers need to well-prepare mandatory medical declaration for passengers before entering Vietnam; conduct temperature check for passengers before they arrive in the terminals; spray airplanes with disinfectant.The airport authorities cooperate with functional forces to prevent congestion at terminals.Arrivals from epidemical areas through Noi Bai international airport will be separated and sent to isolation locations, performed medical declaration and testing at these areas.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong