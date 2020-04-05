All taxi services at Noi Bai International Airport halted





The decision is being implemented in accordance with the instruction of the Government Office about urgent measures for prevention and control of Covid-19 under the Directive No.16/CT-TTg dated March 31, 2020.The suspension of all taxi services was noticed to the Noi Bai International Airport and taxi business operators serving for the airport.According to the Hanoi Department of Transport, passengers must proactively choose other means of transportation to/ from the airport.According to the Noi Bai International Airport, the new decision is able to make difficult for passengers who cannot be proactive on private vehicles to the airport.Therefore, passengers are recommended to mention the information in the upcoming days in case of traveling to the airport.

By Bich Quyen-Translated by Huyen Huong