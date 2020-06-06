Ba Ria-Vung Tau plans to stimulate tourism after COVID-19

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association Nguyen Duc Tho said that the Government and relevant departments have given strong support to stimulate domestic tourism.



Ba Ria-Vung Tau has a long beautiful coastline and many historical sites. The province should focus on building sea and island tourism, convention tourism, cruise tourism and training human resources in tourism. Additionally, the province needs to connect with HCMC and provinces in the South-eastern region, especially media agencies to develop tourism effectively, he suggested.

According to the provincial Tourism Association, from the beginning of this year to present, the number of people visiting the province has dropped by 90 and 50-90 percent had canceled tours to the province due to concerns around coronavirus. Travel businesses have lost tens of billion dong. If the COVID-19 pandemic lasts until 2021, it will send 80 percent of tourist companies into bankruptcy.

The province’s Tourism Association has called on 78 travel enterprises to offer attractive discounts of 10-50 percent on their services to promote the provincial tourism.



Tourists visit Vung Tau City on last National Day (September 2).



By Nong Ngan - Translated by Kim Khanh