Ba Ria-Vung Tau proposes suspending flights to Con Dao Island

Con Dao Airport (Photo: SGGP)

According to Vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, Tran Van Tuan, the province is now facing with high risk of Covid-19 transmission due to the large number of visitors, foreign experts who come to the city for working, and vessels’ crew members.



Besides, Con Dao is separated and far away from the mainland. Therefore, the island has many difficulties in implementing Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control work, calling for assistance while its healthcare system is till in poor condition.

Con Dao Island now receives six direct flights carrying thousands of tourists from Hanoi, Hai Phong, Da Nang, HCMC and other localities every day.

The 16-island archipelago Con Dao is located around 180 km off Vung Tau City in Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province, about 230 kilometers southeast of HCMC.

It is well known for nice wild beaches with white sand, deep blue water and colorful coral reefs. French colonialists and the American turned the islands into a prison to jail Vietnamese revolutionary soldiers in the wartime. The offshore relic has attracted many local and foreign visitors in recent years. The islands, also known as Con Dao National park was recognized the world Ramsar site as it has satisfied criteria for identifying Wetlands of International Importance.





By Nong Ngan – Translated by Kim Khanh