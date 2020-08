The new pier with investment estimated at VND128 billion (US$5.3 million) will be able to accommodate ferries between coastal suburban district of Can Gio in HCMC and popular beach town Vung Tau in the neighboring province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.



The 15-km route which will take around 30 minutes is expected to help shorten travel time from Mekong Delta provinces of Long An, Tien Giang to Vung Tau and promote tourism of the two cities.

The new wharf is expected to be built at the end of this year.





By Nong Ngan – Translated by Kim Khanh