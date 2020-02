The ship departed from Busan, South Korea on February 6, travelling through Singapore and Malaysia before arriving in Vietnam. None of passengers aboard come from or travelled through the Co-vid 19 epidemic area.

The Preventive Medicine Center in the province provided the visitors on the ship with health check and body temperature screening before allowing them ashore.

MSC Splendida left Vietnam on the same day’s afternoon.





By Nong Ngan – Translated by Phuong Ho