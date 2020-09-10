Bamboo Airways launches three direct routes to Con Dao Island

Particularly, route from Hanoi to Con Dao Island will operate with a frequency of two trips a day while the airline will open its routes from Vinh and Hai Phong to Con Dao Island with the frequency of a flight per day.
Bamboo Airways will use small- bodied aircraft Embraer E195 carrying a maximum of 124 passengers for these domestic routes.
The airline also announced the opening of ticket sale for the new routes from September 10.
Previously, the Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO) under the Vietnam Airlines had opened two routes from Ho Chi Minh City and Can Tho to Con Dao Island via aircraft ATR 72.
