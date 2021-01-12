Bamboo Airways offers new direct flights from Can Tho to Con Dao, Phu Quoc

The new non-stop service will be operational during the week, using Embraer 195 aircraft. Both routes take about one hour of travel time.



On this occasion, the airline offers a special fare on these routes with a one-way ticket priced VND49, 000 (US$2.1) on Can Tho – Phu Quoc route, VND809, 000 (US$35) on Can Tho – Con Dao route.



Passenger who buy a round-trip ticket will get a free return on Can Tho – Phu Quoc route, and enjoy a 50 percent discount on airfare from Can Tho to Con Dao. The promotional program will be applied from now until January 24.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh