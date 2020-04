Apart from the Hanoi-HCM City flight departing at 9:00 and the return flight at 12:00, passengers now could choose the flight at 16:00 and the return flight at 19:00 during the period.



Passengers are advised to wear face masks during the check-in process, boarding and flight while keeping themselves at least 2m far from others.

Further information could be found on the hotline 19001166, the website www.bambooairways.com, or ticket agents.