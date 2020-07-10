Ben Tre Province has nearly 50 tourism destinations





Currently, the province has 24 licensed travel service businesses with nearly 100 tourism accommodations providing nearly 2,000 rooms. In addition, 47 tourism destinations, entertainment and shopping centers, restaurants, etc have been put into operation.

Over past three decades, Ben Tre tourism sector has gradually developed and become one of the indispensable destinations for domestic and foreign tourists in the journey to the Mekong Delta.Speaking at the ceremony, Director of Culture, Sports and Tourism Department of Ben Tre Province Nguyen Van Ban said that over the past six decades, Vietnam tourism industry had experienced many ups and downs along with difficulties, opportunities and challenges. However, the tourism industry has successfully obtained the assigned tasks and gradually got the goal of becoming a key economic sector through the numerous businesses and tourism businesseshave constantly grown both in quality and quantity.On this occasion, the Steering Committee for Tourism Development in Ben Tre Province also launched the program “Vietnamese people travel Vietnam”, “Ben Tre people travel Ben Tre” and the domestic tourism stimulation program 2020 to promote local tourism images, products and brands.

By Tin Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong