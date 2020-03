The local authorities have asked travel businesses and accommodation services to implement stringent travel restrictions in an effort to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak.



The provincial border guard force has coordinated with relevant units to carry out checks on the transportation and not allowed entry to visitors to the island.

Additionally, many local cultural and historical sites in Binh Dinh and Phu Yen provinces have been temporarily closed to help in coronavirus prevention.





By Ngoc Oai - Translated by Kim Khanh