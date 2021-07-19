Binh Dinh,Da Nang offer flights to repatriate residents from Southern localities

Binh Dinh will mobilize social capital to repatriate around 1,000 people on flights which are expected to depart on July 20, 23, 27 and 30. The first trip will carry 210 passengers back home.



The province received more than 3,700 local people returning from Southern localities since July 9. Binh Dinh reported 43 Covid-19 cases from June 27 to date, said Director of the provincial Department of Health, Le Quang Hung.

Three Covid-19 treatment hospitals have been put into operation while 27 centralized quarantine facilities received over 16,600 residents.

In related news, the People’s Committee of Da Nang City has prepared three free flights that are expected to be started on July 22 to bring its residents home.

The central coastal city’s government proposed the People’s Committee of HCMC to create favorable conditions for Da Nang’s locals to come to Tan Son Nhat Airport for the repatriation flights.

The Da Nang Association of Fellow Countrymen in HCMC has asked people to register with the associations in districts and prepare the airport procedures before taking their flight, including documentations of a negative Covid-19 test using RT-PCR.

By Ngoc Oai, Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh