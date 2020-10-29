Binh Duong proposes bus line linking Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong

According to the proposal, bus fleets from Binh Duong Province will stop at new Mien Dong bus station in HCMC. More routes such as Thu Dau Mot ( in Binh Duong) – Suoi Tien ( in HCMC’s District 9) , Thu Dau Mot – Tan Van – Bic C Dong Nai and Tan Dong Hiep – Thu Duc were also proposed.



Moreover, Binh Duong petitioned to giving transportation firms preferential bank loans to buy new bus fleets to replace old ones. The tenure for the project will be to 2023 in a bid to improve transportation quality and protect environment.

Additionally, Binh Duong authority proposed the HCMC Department of Transportation a plan of new bus route from coach station in Binh Duong Province to Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City to reduce traffic congestion in the national highway 13.

By Xuan Trung - Translated by Anh Quan