Binh Thuan launches tours to local dragon fruit gardens

Dragon fruit gardens in Phu My village of Ham My commune in Ham Thuan Nam district came into operation on December 31 following instructions from the provincial centre for tourism, marking the first time that the province has launched tours to dragon fruit gardens for the purpose of serving guests.



Visitors will have the opportunity to learn plenty of information about the various cultivation techniques used in farming dragon fruit and join farmers as they harvest and process the fruit.

The entrance fee to the gardens is only VND20,000 per person while visitors can sample some of the dragon fruits and enjoy free drinks in the gardens.

Vo Xuan Nghia, director of the provincial centre for tourism information promotion, said the launch of the tours aims to develop new tourism products in the hope of boosting the local tourism sector and increasing income for residents.

