Ca Mau, Phu Quoc, Nam Du to be connected by high-speed boat route

According to Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Ca Mau Province Tran Hieu Hung, the Provincial People's Committee has just decided to open a high-speed boat route linking Ca Mau Province, Phu Quoc Island and the Nam Du Archipelago off the Mekong Delta’s Kien Giang Province.

The purpose of opening the new high-speed boat route is to promote tourism development under the implementation of the Phu Quoc Express Joint Stock Company.

Firstly, a temporary inland wharf will be open in the river in front of the People's Committee of Song Doc Town of Tran Van Thoi District for exploitation of boats.
In the near future, Ca Mau Province is expected to invest and build a harbor in the south of Doc River. 

Thereby, visitors will have an opportunity to experience key tourism destinations of the province such as Thi Tuong Lagoon, Mui Ca Mau or Ca Mau Cape National Park, U Minh Ha National Park, Hon Da Bac (silver stone) Islet Tourism Site, etc as they move from seaway to roadway via the wharf.

After coming into operation, it is expected that the first maritime tourism route of Ca Mau Province would contribute to not only attracting tourists, creating favorable conditions for tourists to experience seaway trips but also stimulating local socio-economic development. 

By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong

