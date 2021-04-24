Ca Mau-Nam Du-Phu Quoc high-speed boat route to be resumed

Ca Mau-Nam Du-Phu Quoc high-speed boat route will reoperate from April 29.



Earlier, the Phu Quoc High Speed Boat Joint Stock Company put the Phu Quoc high-speed boat into operation on Ca Mau-Nam Du- Phu Quoc route in July 2020.

Particularly, the maritime tourism routes of Ca Mau- Phu Quoc, Ca Mau- Nam Du, Nam Du- Phu Quoc, Phu Quoc- Ca Mau, Phu Quoc-Nam Du, Nam Du- Ca Mau will operate daily from April 29 to May 3.From May 4 to August 15, Ca Mau- Phu Quoc, Ca Mau- Nam Du and Nam Du- Phu Quoc routes will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, and routes of Phu Quoc- Ca Mau, Phu Quoc- Nam Du, Nam Du- Ca Mau will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.That is the first sea-island tourism route of Ca Mau Province, contributing to the tourism development of Ca Mau Province. However, the route was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong