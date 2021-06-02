CAAV orders cuts in flights to Tan Son Nhat airport to curb coronavirus risk

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has required local carriers to reduce the number of flights to Tan Son Nhat Airport amid the complicated situation of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: SGGP)

There are 63 flights allowed to land on the main airport hub in the southern region per day.



The CAAV has proposed allocating 28 flights per day for the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, 20 flights for the budget carrier Vietjet Air, three flights for Jetstar Pacific, 11 flights for Bamboo Airways and one flight for Vietravel Airlines.

The CAAV has also required the airlines to continue to strictly implement protective measures against Covid-19 at airports and on planes.

The northern coastal city of Hai Phong has sent an urgent request on suspending flights between Hai Phong and HCMC.

The temporary halt aims to stop broader community transmission and prevent the further spread of virus

Hai Phong has ordered 21-day centralized medical quarantine and 14-day home isolation for arrivals coming from affected areas and localities imposed social distancing measures nationwide, including HCMC.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh