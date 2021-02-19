CAAV suggests extending temporary closure of Van Don airport

An urgent document on extending the period of closure to limit the coronavirus outbreak which was signed by General Director of CAAV, Dinh Viet Thang was submitted for approval of the Ministry of Transport.



The temporary closing of Van Don International Airport has been implemented, following the directive No. 05/CT-TTg dated January 28, 2021 of the Prime Minister on urgent measures to prevent and control COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the People’s Committee of Quang Ninh Province has asked residents to continue to self-isolate for 14 days.

Previously, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc decided to close down Van Don airport for 15 days after many locally-transmitted cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on the same day.

Accordingly, on January 28, Minister of Transport signed a decision on shutting down the airport from midday on January 29 to midday on February 13. The CAAV then proposed the Ministry of Transport to extend the closure of the airport until February 21.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh