CAAV suggests increasing up to 20 flights per day for HCMC- Hanoi air route





The suggestion is based on the travel need of passengers along with strictly performing the Prime Minister’s direction on implementation of urgent measures for Covid-19 prevention and control.Particularly, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam suggested increasing up to 20 flights a day for Ho Chi Minh City- Hanoi air route being allocated for the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air with six flights a day for each airline, for Bamboo Airways and Jetstar Pacific Airlines with four flights a day for each airline.With the air-routes from Hanoi, HCMC to Da Nang and vice versa, Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air will be allocated to exploit three flights per air-route a day, Bamboo Airways and Jetstar Pacific will exploit two flights per air-route a day.Meanwhile, the airlines will exploit one flight a day for the air-routes linking Hanoi or HCMC and other localities, excluding HCMC to Con Dao air-route and vice versa with four flights a day.Other domestic air-routes are suggested to exploit one flight a day for each carrier.Amid the current pandemic situation, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam required the carriers to strictly conduct the distancing of at least one seat applying for flights departing from Hanoi and HCMC.Previously, Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air and Bamboo Airways exploited air route connecting Hanoi and HCMC with the frequency of two flights a day for each carrier while the Da Nang- Hanoi/ HCMC air-routes were maintained one flight a day from April 16-22.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong