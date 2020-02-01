CAAV temporarily suspends China-Vietnam flights amid coronavirus outbreak

This plan has been implemented in accordance with the Decree No. 06/CT- TTg signed by Prime Minister on January 31 to protect against novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection.

As of February 1, 259 people have died and 11,791 people have been infected worldwide by the new coronavirus. There are six confirmed of the coronavirus in Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Health’s infectious disease reporting system.

The Viet Nam Air Traffic Management Corporation has not also received flights from and to China and asked flights back to their departure points.

Local carriers, Vietnam Airlines and Jetstar Pacific have planned to suspend flights linking the country with China. Earlier, Vietjet Air had halted all flights between Vietnam and China since February 1.