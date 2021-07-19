CAAV temporarily suspends flights to Southern localities

The temporary halt aims to stop broader community transmission and prevent the further spread of virus.



Under the decision, flights to airports in Con Dao Island in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province, Ca Mau Province and Rach Gia City in Kien Giang Province have to be halted.

Routes from Hanoi to Phu Quoc and Can Tho will be operated one flight of each a day by Vietnam Airlines.

Airlines will be allowed to maintain the others including HCMC-Hanoi/Da Nang/Quy Nhon/Cam Ranh/Buon Ma Thuot in accordance with the flight capacity that have been previously approved.

All passengers have to display documentations of a negative Covid-19 test using RT-PCR.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh