Vinh Airport in Nghe An Province (Photo: SGGP)

Aircarfts transporting healthcare workers and medical items will be considered by the the CAAV.



Previously, the People’s Committee of Nghe An Province sent request on suspending flights from and to Vinh Airport to the Ministry of Transport from June 30. The temporary halt aims to stop broader community transmission and prevent the further spread of virus.

Currently, four local carriers, including Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, Pacific Airlines and VASCO have operated 3-4 daily return flights on HCMC-Vinh route. Accordingly, Vietnam Arilines offers 12 flights per week while low-cost cariers, Vietjet Air and Pacific Airlines provide six flights per week of each.

Carriers must inform this decision to passengers and ensure the rights of travelers who bought tickets for cancellation transport.





By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh