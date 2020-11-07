Cam Ranh airport to stop broadcasting flight information from Nov.16

Thus, all information about flights will be updated on LED screens in both Vietnamese and English.
This is the fourth airport in Vietnam to perform the solution following international airports of Tan Son Nhat, Da Nang and Noi Bai.
Currently, the Cam Ranh International Airport serves nearly 10,000 passengers a day.
