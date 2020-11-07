  1. Travel

Cam Ranh airport to stop broadcasting flight information from Nov.16

Cam Ranh International Airport announced to stop broadcasting flight information at the domestic terminal to reduce noise pollution from November 16, according to Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV). 

Thus, all information about flights will be updated on LED screens in both Vietnamese and English.

This is the fourth airport in Vietnam to perform the solution following international airports of Tan Son Nhat, Da Nang and Noi Bai. 

Currently, the Cam Ranh International Airport serves nearly 10,000 passengers a day. 


By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

