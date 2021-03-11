  1. Travel

Can Gio to open high-speed cano service

The People's Committee of Can Gio District is eager for the proposal of opening waterway route via high-speed cano service connecting Tac Xuat inland ferry wharf in Can Thanh Commune and Thanh An Island Commune. 

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)

In order to approve the proposal, the People's Committee of Can Gio District requested GreenlinesDP Technology Co., Ltd to contact with the Department of Transport of Ho Chi Minh City for document and procedure guidance as regulated.

If the waterway route is approved, the company will actively work with related parties and vehicle owners to exchange agreements on exploitation activities without any disputes and complaints.

Currently, there are three ferries to serve passengers and vehicles linking Tac Xuat inland ferry wharf to Thanh An Commune daily.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

